Report: Philadelphia Phillies sign Carlos Santana

There are reports the Philadelphia Phillies signed first baseman Carlos Santana.

Santana spent the first eight years of his career with the Cleveland Indians.

Matt Gelb with the Philadelphia Inquirer said Santana signed a three-year, $60 million deal.

Carlos Santana has signed a three-year, $60 million deal with the Phillies, which means a young position player is on the move somewhere — perhaps in a larger trade for a pitcher. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) December 15, 2017

Last year Santana hit 23 home runs, 79 RBIs and had a batting average of .259 during the 2017 season.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.