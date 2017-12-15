Report: Philadelphia Phillies sign Carlos Santana - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Report: Philadelphia Phillies sign Carlos Santana

PHILADELPHIA, PA (WOIO) -

There are reports the Philadelphia Phillies signed first baseman Carlos Santana.

Santana spent the first eight years of his career with the Cleveland Indians.

Matt Gelb with the Philadelphia Inquirer said Santana signed a three-year, $60 million deal. 

Last year Santana hit 23 home runs, 79 RBIs and had a batting average of .259 during the 2017 season. 

