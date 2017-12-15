Humane Society rescues 3 dogs from freezing cold weather

It's not recommended to keep any pet outside for long periods of time, especially during cold weather.

According to the Portage County Humane Society, officers receive numerous calls regarding animals left outside.

Some are legitimate reports, and others are not.

Ohio law protects pets from winter weather

Officials say this week alone, they have removed three dogs due to lack of appropriate shelter and water. The wind chill was 2 degrees and they were shivering.

After letting an hour pass to see if the owner would do the right thing and take them inside or provide them with shelter like they requested, a humane officer seized the dogs.

Animals can die in this weather.

The dogs, who were very hungry, have never lived indoors and so, they spent their very first night indoors, with blankets, water and food. They were so hungry.

The dogs are not available yet for adoption.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.