Wife of pastor charged in child sex case indicted

More charges in the sex trafficking case of three Toledo pastors, including a Cleveland native.

The wife of Pastor Cordell Jenkins, Laura Lloyd-Jenkins, has been indicted for obstructing an investigation into the sex trafficking of minors, according to the FBI.

Lloyd-Jenkins, 43, was indicted on one count of obstructing of a sex trafficking investigation and one count of making a false statement.

The charges were filed as part of a 13-count superseding indictment in which Jenkins, of Cleveland, Kenneth Butler, and Anthony Haynes, are all charged with conspiracy to sex traffic children.

According to the indictment Lloyd-Jenkins obstructed a sex trafficking investigation by notifying a defendant, her husband, of the forthcoming investigation on March 29.

She's also accused of making false statements on April 12 to law enforcement, about what she knew concerning the indictment.

Haynes, Butler and Jenkins sexually assaulted a juvenile girl beginning in 2014 through 2017, according to court documents.

The girl was 14 when the conduct began and she was in the custody of Haynes.

Court documents allege that some of this conduct took place at Greater Life Christian Center in Toledo, where Haynes was pastor at the time. Haynes routinely gave the victim money after the acts and told her not to say anything. He told her that if she said anything, it would ruin his family and his church.

Haynes also facilitated the victim being sexually exploited by several other men, including Jenkins, according to court documents.

Jenkins repeatedly sexually exploited the minor at his home on Barrington Drive, at his office at Abundant Life Ministries and at a motel in Toledo. He paid her and referred to the payment as "hush money."

Jenkins also caused another juvenile girl to engage in commercial sex acts in March 2017, according to the indictment.

Butler also caused another juvenile girl to engage in commercial sex acts from 2015 through 2017, according to indictment.

Last month Lloyd-Jenkins, a top Lucas County administrator, was fired from her position.

Jenkins and Hayes, who are also accused of recording the sex assaults with their cellphones, have both been jailed since April 7. Butler was arrested in October.

All three have pleaded not guilty.

