Becker Law Firm

2Strong4Bullies – Contest for Becker Law Firm Book

OFFICIAL PROMOTION RULES

Promotion Description . This promotion is sponsored by WOIO, LLC – 1717 East 12th St, Cleveland, OH 44114, and Becker Law Firm Co, LPA 134 Middle Avenue, Elyria Ohio 44035. The promotion begins 3p 12/15 and ends on 02/28/18 8am. Entries must be received by 8am on 02/28/18. Promotion is void where prohibited . By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules . Apple is not a sponsor or involved in the contest in any manner.

Eligibility . No purchase necessary to enter or win . This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of Ohio in the Cleveland DMA/The WOIO viewing area: Ashland county, Ashtabula county, Carroll county, Cuyahoga county, Erie county, Geauga county, Holmes county, Huron county, Lake county, Lorain county, Medina county, Portage county, Richland county, Stark county, Summit county, Tuscarawas county and Wayne county, with children in the 3rd – 6th grade. Employees and immediate family members of employees of Raycom Media, Inc., WOIO, LLC, Becker Law Firm and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion. A custodial parent or legal guardian must submit the entry on behalf of the child(ren). A custodial parent or legal guardian must also sign a release on behalf of the minor to be eligible to receive a prize, and WOIO reserves the right to refuse to award a prize to or on behalf of a minor.

How to Enter . Beginning at 3:00 pm on 12/15/17, individuals can enter on the www.Cleveland19.com contest page, Cleveland 19 Mobile App or Cleveland 19 Facebook Page and gaining access to the following. Forms for submission and parental / legal guardian consent for participation along with eligibility may be found on the Cleveland CBS 19 Contest page. Entries must contain the name and phone number of the entrant and full information for the guardian in order to be considered, along with signed parental / guardian consent form. Entries must be received by 8am on 02/28/18 in order to qualify. Each entry may be disqualified at WOIO, LLC’s sole discretion if it determines that the entry is not valid. All entries become the property of Sponsor(s), and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to use any information submitted by entrants for promotion of the book and the 2Strong4Bullies campaign. WINNERS will be asked to pick up prizes at the TV Station. All entries must be drawn by a child in the 3rd-6th grades, with the permission of a custodial parents/legal guardian over the age of 18. Entries submitted without parental/guardian consent will NOT BE CONSIDERED and will be disqualified. By signing on behalf of a minor child, you are representing and warranting that you are the custodial parent or legal guardian of such child.

Entries must be filled out completely to qualify, and will be void if they are, in whole or in part, incomplete, illegible, damaged, irregular, counterfeit, altered, or obtained through theft or fraud. Parental signature authorizing participation/consent for submission must accompany all entries. Each form must be signed by parent or legal guardian. No mechanically reproduced, software-generated or other automated multiple entries are permitted. Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsor(s)), telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction. For online entries, the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with a winning entry.

Entrants agree not to upload, post or transmit any materials which contain any computer viruses, Easter eggs, worms, Trojan Horses or other harmful component or programming routines that are intended to damage, detrimentally interfere with, surreptitiously intercept or expropriate any system, data or personal information. Any attempt to deliberately damage any web site or undermine the operation of the promotion is a violation of criminal and civil laws, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to seek damages from any person who makes such attempt(s).

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted by an individual or the authorized account holder of an e-mail address shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the promotion.

Ownership and Publicity Rights. By submitting an entry in any form, entrant represents and warrants that he/she and/or the minor child owns the copyrights and moral rights to any and all artistic or commercial works contained in his/her entry, including any images, logos, music, videos, and/or literary or written content (even if such works are in the background). In exchange for the opportunity to participate in this promotion, entrant, on behalf of his/herself and the minor child, grants Sponsor(s) the perpetual, royalty-free, worldwide, and irrevocable right, but not the obligation, to use, edit, alter, copy, reproduce, disclose, display, publish, prepare derivative works from, perform, distribute, exhibit, broadcast, stream, embed, or otherwise exploit the entry, in whole or in part, whether in connection with the promotion or not, in any form, media or technology, now known or hereafter developed, including, without limitation, broadcast and cable television, radio, mobile transmission and the Internet, for any purpose whatsoever, including, but not limited to, advertising, promotion, entertainment and commercial purposes, without any payment to, or further authorization by, the entrant. Entrant represents and warrants that he/she has the right to grant all of the rights in this paragraph to the Sponsor(s), and that he/she has secured all third party rights, including but not limited to copyrights, trademark, and privacy rights contained within his/her entry. Entrant represents and warrants that the entry is original and that all factual statements contained in it are true and correct and not exaggerated. If at any time Sponsor(s) receive a request to remove any entry from Sponsor(s) broadcast, website, blog, twitter account, message board, podcast, social media profile, mobile application, or other media claiming entrant’s failure to secure or possess any of the rights contained herein, Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to remove the submission and eliminate entrant from further consideration in this promotion. If any entry: (1) contains material that is violent, pornographic, obscene, illegal, inappropriate, defamatory, or racially or morally offensive; (2) does not comply with these rules; or (3) does not meet Sponsor(s) standards for any reason whatsoever, Sponsor(s) reserve the right to reject the entry as ineligible for submission. Please see our website’s Terms of Service for terms and conditions on content submissions.

Prize(s) . 24 total First Place Prize Winners will have their entries included as part of the 2Strong4Bullies Book (Estimated retail value: $0). One Grand Prize Winner will be selected to have his/her entry included as either the front or back cover of the 2Strong4Bullies book and will receive Two Hundred Fifty Dollars (250). Of the 24 total First Place Prize Winners, three will be randomly selected to win a pizza party for their “homeroom” or equivalent class (Estimated retail value depends on size of the class). No prize may be exchanged for cash, transferred, or assigned. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded. No additional compensation will be awarded to winners.

How the Prizes are Awarded . Entries will be selected as winners by the Sponsors in their sole, subjective and final discretion based on the entry’s clarity of thought, originality of concept and applicability to the 2Strong4Bullies concept (“Judging Criteria”). 24 total First Place Prize Winners will be selected – 6 from each grade 3rd through 6th. One Grand Prize Winner will be selected by Sponsors in their sole and final discretion, based on the Judging Criteria, as the best. Of the 25 total winners, three will be selected randomly to win a pizza party for their class. Winners have 24 Hours to claim their prize. If there is no response, an alternate winner will be selected and contacted.

Odds of Winning . The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received and the entry’s subjective merit as it relates to the Judging Criteria, in the Judge’s sole and subjective discretion.

Conditions of Acceptance of Prize . Driver’s license or other appropriate picture identification of parent / guardian is required to claim a prize. WOIO has the right to demand proof that adult claiming prize on behalf of minor child is a custodial parent or legal guardian. The winner(s), travel companion(s), and/or any other persons necessary will be required to execute and return a release and affidavit of eligibility the day of prize notification, or the prize will be forfeited. A winner must take possession of his or her prize by March 14th 2018 or sooner.

Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees incurred by participating in the promotion, including, but not limited to, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. WOIO, LLC will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) will receive a Form 1099 from WOIO, LLC if WOIO, LLC reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service. Prize(s) may not be exchanged for cash or any other consideration.

Each winner with parental/guardian consent agrees to the use of his or her name and likeness, and/or the name and likeness of the minor child, or the entry itself in publicity without any additional compensation, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, each winner acknowledges that WOIO, LLC, and all other sponsors and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast each winner’s name, voice, and likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto.

Limitation on Liability . By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsor(s), its/their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize(s), however caused.

Sponsor’s Reservation of Rights . These official rules are subject to modification by WOIO, LLC. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by WOIO, LLC are final and binding. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsor’s/Sponsors’ web site(s), or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsor(s) further reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned (including, but not limited to, for the following reasons: infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion).