Amherst restaurants raising money for victims of California wildfires

The October wildfires in the Napa and Sonoma regions made for the deadliest and most costly natural disaster in California since the 1906 earthquake.

The fires destroyed more than 200,000 acres, 3,500 hundred homes and 27 wineries.

"I have a lot of friends that are out in Napa and in that area. I was speaking to one of them and he was filling me in on all the devastation that's still going on there," said Cork Tree Tavern restaurant owner Robby Lucas.

Since then, Lucas has been doing anything and everything in his power to help those sifting through the rubble.

"We all head about the fires when they started happening, now the aftermath is still a very real thing. There's still a lot of families that are without homes, without power," said Lucas.

Now the store owner is enlisting the help of the community to assist our neighbors on the other side of the country.

On Saturday evening, the Cork Tree tavern is hoping to raise funds for the victims of the fire.

"It's gonna be a lot of fun and a good time to give back during this time of the year," said Lucas.

All proceeds will go straight to those directly affected by the flames.

"I think it's something like 90 percent of the people that live out there are related to the wine field or wine industry in some way. Whether it be through trucking or working at the wineries. Those are the people that we're looking to help out," said Lucas.

