Students put manners to the test at Great Lake Shake Competition

A group of Lakewood Catholic Academy sixth graders competed in the first ever Great Lake Shake Competition Friday.

The event offers students the chance to practice their social skills in a professional environment.

Business professionals and Cleveland area leaders judged the students on their ability to give a proper handshake, good eye contact and their overall professionalism.

Principal Brenna Warrell says research has shown that these skills are very undervalued today.

"That's the skill that students really don't learn that much these days in school, so it's critically important. We're trying to teach them at a younger age, that's why we picked our sixth grade students, so that they could build the skill now and then work on it through their experience at Lakewood Catholic Academy and then on for the rest of their lives," she said.

About 50 students participated in three rounds of the competition.

Dee Haslam, owner of the Cleveland Browns, is a celebrity judge. She will choose the final two.

The top two students will go on the National Competition in Atlanta where they'll represent their school.