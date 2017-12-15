Cleveland fire: Suspected gas line explosion kills man and his pets

A man is dead Friday after a house caught fire on Cleveland's west side.

According to the Cleveland Fire Department, the blaze broke out in a home in the 6900 block of Southfield Avenue.

Fire officials suspect a gas line may have disconnected from the furnace, triggering an explosion.

The middle-aged man who passed away in the fire has not yet been identified.

Several of the man's cats died in the fire as well.

A Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death.

Return to Cleveland 19 for more on this developing story.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.