Ohio City Key Bank robbed with a pen; police arrest suspect

Cleveland's Ohio City Key Bank branch was robbed by a man with a note Friday afternoon.

By Friday evening, the alleged robber, Shawn Benedict, was arrested.

Benedict reportedly walked into the bank, located at 2047 West 25th St., and handed the teller a slip of paper that read: "give me your 20s, 50s and 100s, and no one will get hurt...No GPS or dye."

Benedict fled the bank on foot, witnesses said.

A reward was offered for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual responsible.

