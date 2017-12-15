Creator of Cleveland Indians' Chief Wahoo character dies at 88

The latest iteration of Chief Wahoo is a rendiion of Walter Goldbach's original 1946 illustration. (Source: AP Images)

The creator of the Cleveland Indians Chief Wahoo character passed away this week at the age of 88.

Walter Goldbach, a longtime Hinckley resident, died on Wednesday at Medina County hospice, CBS Local reports.

Goldbach, a sign painter who worked in Northeast Ohio, created the iconic -- and controversial -- logo as a teenager in 1946.

The character was meant to represent the team, and was the first of many Wahoo iterations over the decades.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.