Willoughby police rescue man from Chagrin River; drunken driving suspected

Police said they had to rescue a man out of the Chagrin River on Thursday night. (Source Willoughby Police)

The Willoughby Police Department said they had to rescue a man from the Chagrin River on Thursday night.

Investigators said he has been charged with OVI.

Authorities said Kurt McGinnis was intoxicated when he drove his SUV through a guardrail on Saint Clair Street.

The SUV was fished out of the river on Friday.

Police said McGinnis even tried to go in reverse several times while he was stuck in the river before firefighters rescued him.

Investigators said he was not injured; he was also charged with driving with a suspended license.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.