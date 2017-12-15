Hunter ceiling fan manual under recall due to reported installation errors

The instruction manual sold with several Hunter Contempo ceiling fan models is being recalled.

The current manuals have contributed to an installation error relating to the fan's glass globe.

The manuals sold between January 2016 and Aug. 11, 2017 with the following model numbers -- 59174, 59176 and 59180 -- are under voluntary recall.

Per Hunter:

If you have already installed your ceiling fan, please double check that your globe has been installed correctly. Simply turn the glass globe clockwise until it will turn no further. If you try to turn it clockwise and the glass globe will not move, it is already installed correctly and you are done. We would like to assure you that there is no defect with your fan or any of the fan parts.

Click here for the new installation instructions.

