Indian Valley High School will be closed on Monday, 1 student may have bacterial meningitis

Indian Valley High School will be closed on Dec. 18 after the district learned a student may have a "probable case of bacterial meningitis."

According to the district the student was on Bus 24.

The school is working with the Tuscarawas County Health Department.

The Ohio Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control is also helping out with the situation.

Families were notified for any student known to have had close contact with the individual on Dec. 14.

Those students were recommended to go to a local hospital and receive a medication treatment.

The Tuscarawas County Health Department said signs and symptoms often happen abruptly. The student did not have symptoms until Dec. 14.

The Health Department said the "probable" case may take several days to confirm.

Students who did not come in close contact with this case should not be concerned at the this time, this appears to be an isolated case.

Bacterial meningitis is less contagious than the common cold.

The health department said the bacteria is spread through coughing and kissing.

The school district said the bathroom of concern will be cleaned thoroughly with an extra high concentration of the appropriate solution.

Every interior surface of Bus 24 will be wiped down twice with an extra high concentration of the appropriate solution.

The superintendent said all desktop surfaces, tables, counters, door knobs, drinking fountains will be cleaned at the high school.

