80-year-old woman found dead on Vineyard Avenue in Cleveland, po - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

80-year-old woman found dead on Vineyard Avenue in Cleveland, police suspect violence

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The Cleveland Police Department said an 80-year-old woman was found dead on the 7900 block of Vineyard Avenue in Cleveland. The Cleveland Police Department said an 80-year-old woman was found dead on the 7900 block of Vineyard Avenue in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Police Department said an 80-year-old woman was found dead on the 7900 block of Vineyard Avenue in Cleveland.

Police suspect foul play.

Investigators said a coroner is on scene, she was discovered around 3 p.m. on Dec. 16.

This a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly