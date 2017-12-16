80-year-old woman found dead on Vineyard Avenue in Cleveland, police suspect violence

The Cleveland Police Department said an 80-year-old woman was found dead on the 7900 block of Vineyard Avenue in Cleveland.

Police suspect foul play.

Investigators said a coroner is on scene, she was discovered around 3 p.m. on Dec. 16.

This a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

