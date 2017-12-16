Survey shows more than 40% of people want a gift card as a present for the holidays

Wallethub.com reports Amazon and Visa are the most popular gift cards. (Source Pixabay.com)

A survey conducted by WalletHub shows more than 40 percent of people want a gift card as a present for the holidays.

On the list of most wanted gifts in 2017, 15 percent of people said they wanted clothes as presents and 15 percent said they wanted electronics.

According to The Washington Post Americans spend more than a $100 billion on gift cards every year.

The newspaper reports about $1 billion of gift cards does not get used.

Wallethub.com said Amazon and Visa are the most popular gift cards.

