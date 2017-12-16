Browns vs. Ravens: How to watch, live coverage and streaming

The Cleveland Browns will be looking for their first win of the season as they face off against the Baltimore Ravens at home on Sunday.

The Browns are 0-13 on the season.

The Ravens are 7-6 on the year.

How to Watch

TV Channel: CBS

Radio: 92.3 The Fan

Stream: NFL GamePass

Announcers: Tom McCarthy, Steve Beurlein, Steve Tasker, Melanie Collins

Odds: Ravens -7, 41

Get live updates before, during and after the game from Cleveland 19's Tony Zarrella and Mark Schwab.

Tweets by TonyZ19

Tweets by MarkSchwab

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.