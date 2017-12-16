Worker killed in meat processing plant accident in Canton identified

The worker killed in an accident Saturday night at a meat processing plant in Canton has been identified.

The Stark County coroner confirms that 62 year old Samuel Martinez of Canton was pronounced dead after the accident at the Fresh Mark plant at 1600 Harmont Avenue NE in Canton.

The coroner's office says the victim's leg became caught in a piece of machinery causing fatal injuries.

An autopsy will take place on Sunday and production at the plant has been shut down for the night.

Canton police are assisting in the investigation.

