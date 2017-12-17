Couple gets married at FirstEnergy Stadium before Browns vs. Ravens game (video)

The Browns are still looking for their first win of the year. (Source AP Images)

A couple got married at FirstEnergy Stadium before the Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens game on Sunday.

You can watch in the video below:

Congrats to these two on tying the knot today at @FEStadium!



?? #BALvsCLE pic.twitter.com/GOzpfWSmbX — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 17, 2017

There was also another Browns wedding in October.

Before the Browns game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Jeff Jones, who is originally from Canton, married Helene Pinault, from Canada. Pinault said that from their first date, Jeff's love for the Browns was clear.

Sunday is the final home game for the Browns.

Cleveland is still looking for their first win of the season.

