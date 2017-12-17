Browns fans say Muni Lot numbers down, not just because of losing season

The Cleveland Municipal lot is not what it used to be on last home game of the season.



Cleveland Browns fans said they used to have to wait in long lines just to get in, not anymore.



You will still find true fans there tailgating, just not as many.



"No, no it's a little heartbreaking. You know, we are normally down here around three, four o'clock and there are at least some cars for the line. I know if I get here at five o'clock, I'm usually 500 cars back, but not anymore," Jenny Benedict said.



"Not too many people, but what are you going to do when you haven't won a single game yet," Rebecca Broward said.



The fans who came out to the Muni Lot on Sunday came out knowing that they could be witnessing the first winless season at home since 1999.



"That doesn't bother me too much. I think we are going to get our stuff together soon, you know, with the new GM, and I think they are going to keep Hue Jackson next year. I think that they'll do well," said Jon Deacon of Aurora.



"The Browns are putting points on the board. They've got good defense. I just think they need to get their offensive line together," Tony Green said.



No matter what, one group of friends put up a Christmas tree decorated with empty beer cans in one part of the Muni Lot. For them, tailgating is about tradition and being true Browns fans.



"It's about loyalty. Dedication. Not being a bandwagon fan," said Geoff Ketler of North Lawrence.



The true fans are already saying that all too familiar and overused phrase when it comes to the Browns.



"There's always next year," said Kyle Wright of Aurora.



Some Browns fans speculated that the weather and the controversy over players kneeling during the National Anthem also played a partial role in today's low turnout.

