Baltimore forces 4 turnovers, Ravens defeat the Browns 27-10

Isaiah Crowell had a 59-yard run in the first half. (Source AP Images)

The Cleveland Browns are still looking for their first win of the season.

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Browns 27-10.

DeShone Kizer threw two interceptions in the game, he also lost a fumble.

Duke Johnson Jr. also fumbled in the game.

Kizer threw his 18 interception of the year in the first half.

The rookie quarterback threw his 19 interception of the year in the second half.

The Browns next game will be against the Chicago Bears on Christmas Eve.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.