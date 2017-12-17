Elvis Presley has the best selling holiday album of all time

Elvis has the best selling holiday album of all time.

According to statista it was the Elvis' Christmas Album is the No. 1 seller.

Miracles: The Holiday Album by Kenny G is the second best selling holiday album of all time.

Christmas music could be bad for your mental health: Study

Some psychologists believe Christmas music could stress people out during the holidays.

No matter how you feel, it's almost impossible to escape Christmas music this time of year.

"I think people can get sick of it. I think people can enjoy a little of it, but not constant," said Dr. Deborah Koricke.

According to the study, Christmas music is a constant reminder of everything people need to get done.

"Some people have to worry about cooking, cleaning their house, buying presents, especially a lot of moms end up doing a lot of that stuff," said Koricke.

