Shoppers buy gifts traditional way days before Christmas

With Christmas just a little over a week away some shoppers are scrambling to find that perfect gift. More and more people are turning to online shopping.

With Christmas just a little over a week away, some shoppers are scrambling to find that perfect gift.

More and more people are turning to online shopping, hundreds are still doing things the old school way.

"That's what Christmas is about, sharing the holidays with each other," said Ricardo Walker.

That's what hundreds are doing this weekend rather than filling the cart online.

"It's a lot more fun to go out and walk around and get to see all the different stores," Alison Garbash said.

Even though stats show that more people are turning to the web for shopping rather than going to traditional brick and Mortar stores, these shoppers say nothing can compare to buying gifts the old fashion way.

"You don't have to worry about the shipping. Your items are gonna get here cause you have them now," Jamie Garbash said.

But for the Garbash Sisters, traditional shopping has somewhat become a tradition of their own.

"We don't live in the same area. We happened to be together this weekend and we thought we'd do some Christmas shopping for our family together this year," Jamie said.

Another reason for braving the busy shopping mall are the holiday prices.

"I think every store we went to today had some sales. 25 percent off the entire store, 40 percent off the entire store. So that's really nice," Alison said.

Several stores will have special holiday hours that will remain in effect until the end of the season.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.