Cavaliers vs. Celtics : How to watch, live coverage and streaming

The Cavs are 32-22 on the year. (Source AP Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers will play against the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 11.

The Cavs are 32-22 on the year.

The Celtics are 40-17 on the year.

Cavaliers forward LeBron James is averaging 26.4 points a game this year while shooting 54.4 percent from the field.

TV Channel: ABC

Radio: WTAM

The Cavs have lost five games in the past 10 the team has played.

Cleveland is 12-15 on the road and 24-12 in the conference.

The Cavs are currently on a two-game winning streak.

Boston has won six of their last four games.

The Celtics are 21-9 at home and 25-12 in conference games.

Former Cavs point guard Kyrie Irving leads the Celtics in points a game, Irving averages 24.7 points a game.

Al Horford leads Boston in rebounds a game with 7.8 boards a contest.

Horford also leads the team in assists with 5.2 a game.

The last time Cleveland played against Boston was on Jan. 4, the Celtics won the game 102-88.

Get live updates before, during and after the game from Cleveland 19's Tony Zarrella and Mark Schwab.

Tweets by TonyZ19

Tweets by MarkSchwab

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.