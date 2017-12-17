Several flights from Cleveland to Atlanta have been canceled

Several flights from the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport have been canceled. (Source WOIO)

Flights from Atlanta to Cleveland have also been canceled.

A power outage at the Atlanta airport is the reason for cancellations.

One passenger told Cleveland 19 he may be forced to wait until Friday to get out.

The airport in Atlanta is working with Georgia Power to fix the problem.

To check a flight status in Cleveland, click this link.