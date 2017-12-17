Mark Schwab doesn't think the Browns will win on Christmas Eve

I’m not even sure what to say any more about the Cleveland Browns that can sound remotely insightful, different or entertaining. You’ve heard it all. You know the drill. They play. They screw up. They lose.



You'll get to a draft where if you have the right bozo, or lawyer, running your team, you can pass on another series of franchise quarterbacks.

Thank goodness they at least fired bozo, he wasn’t worth his billable hours.



This season of misery is almost over, only two games are left. Here’s where I could spin yarn about the next game in Chicago being winnable because the Bears aren’t very good. If the Bears “aren’t very good,” the Browns are dead and buried. I like Chicago’s chances because “aren’t very good” beats dead every time.



Last year their only win came on Christmas Eve. It felt like a miracle. Can it happen again? I’m not feeling it. Jamie Meder isn’t walking through that door.

He’s on IR, so somebody else will have to block that last-minute field goal… assuming it’s even that close.

