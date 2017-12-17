Bedford Police looking for missing 20-year-old autistic man

Investigators say Patrick's cell phone is turned off. (Source Facebook)

The Bedford Police Department is searching for a missing 20-year-old autistic man.

Police said Jonathan Patrick left his home around 8:20 a.m. on Dec. 17 to go to Akron and he did not arrive.

Investigators say Patrick's cell phone is turned off.

Authorities said Patrick has not contacted any of his family members.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Patrick you are asked to call police at 440-232-1234.

