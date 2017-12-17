Cleveland passengers stranded after power outage at Atlanta airport

After a power outage caused a ground stop at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport, a lot of passengers were asking, "What now?"

Delta, Southwest and Spirit all canceled flights from Cleveland Hopkins to Atlanta Sunday. Those passengers were just hoping they can get out Monday.

“Not getting their tonight,” said Paul Marcela.

Paul Marcela and his wife were visiting their daughter, and were trying to get back to Atlanta Sunday night.

“5:06p, so we got here, checked our bags and we were told no flights are going to Atlanta because of the power problem,” said Marcela.

They've re-booked their tickets until Monday.

“It is because I'm in a crunch time at work. I'm coming back here in a week for Christmas, which is great, but hoping to be back tonight so I can get done what I need to for work,” said Sharon Marcela.

They weren't alone. There was a long line of Spirit customers waiting to find out when they will be able to fly out.

“Look at all of these people. All of us can't fly out tomorrow,” said Millie Harper.

Harper's sister recently passed away, and she came to Cleveland to get her nieces, six kids in all, and take them to Atlanta with her.

“I just turned in my rental car. I have no idea how I'm going to get back to my sister's house. I would at least like them to give us a hotel before the flight tomorrow,” Harper said.

Christian Bowers has a ticket for Monday, but is worried that won't guarantee him a seat.

“Same time, same airline. But also it appears it will be extremely overbooked. There is only one flight going out tomorrow on the plane. A lot of people aren't going to be able to get seats on the plane. A lot of people are going to have to wait until Friday,” Bowers said.

