Home invasion suspects steal car, lead police on high-speed chase

Early Sunday, Dec. 18, Lorain police responded to a call of shots fired in the area of the 3000 block of Fulmer Road.

While checking that area, officers were flagged down by a man at 3156 Fulmer Road who said he'd just been robbed.

The victim told police that three black men kicked in his apartment door, threatened both him and his girlfriend with guns, and then stole money and valuables before fleeing. They also fired off at least one at least one gunshot as they left.

About an hour later, at 2:30 a.m. Lorain Police Dispatch was informed that the Elyria Police Department, and the Ohio State Patrol, were chasing a stolen vehicle into Cuyahoga County.

Several agencies assisted in the pursuit until the suspect vehicle crashed on Interstate 90 near McKinley Avenue.

Police determined that these were the suspects that had committed the home invasion in Lorain.

Leedward Hicks, 28, and Da Quan Chrisburg, 21, both of Cleveland were arrested while the third suspect, Savon Crenshaw 20, also of Cleveland, was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment for a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his leg.

All three will be charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery.

Additional charges are expected.

