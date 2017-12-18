Cleveland fire station hit by cars for 2nd time in a month

For the second time in less than a month, a Cleveland fire station was damaged by vehicles that were involved in a crash. In the most recent incident, three cars crashed into the building.

Curious incident at CLE Station 20 (Pearl &Archwood) 3 cars involved, 2 bay doors damaged, 3 drivers transported by EMS, no serious injuries pic.twitter.com/TuId09KRaL — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) December 18, 2017

Fire Station 20, which is located near the intersection of Pearl Road and Archwood Avenue, was damaged during the crash on Sunday night.

According to the Cleveland Fire Department, two of the station's bay doors were damaged.

Paramedics transported the three drivers to the hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.

Despite the damage, the fire station remained operational.

CLE Fire Engine and Tower 20 will stay in service responding from rear of station. Minimal damage T20. Brooklyn Center Neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/58f3jXgiKA — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) December 18, 2017

A similar incident occurred about a month ago in November. A car damaged the station's flag pole and sandstone.

Station 20 was also hit by a car on November 26th. The flag pole was sheared and sandstone damaged. Please drive carefully... pic.twitter.com/5oWFVKE1e7 — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) December 18, 2017

Police are still investigating the circumstances that led to the crash.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.