Cleveland fire station hit by cars for 2nd time in a month

Cleveland fire station hit by cars for 2nd time in a month

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

For the second time in less than a month, a Cleveland fire station was damaged by vehicles that were involved in a crash. In the most recent incident, three cars crashed into the building.

Fire Station 20, which is located near the intersection of Pearl Road and Archwood Avenue, was damaged during the crash on Sunday night.

According to the Cleveland Fire Department, two of the station's bay doors were damaged.

Paramedics transported the three drivers to the hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.

Despite the damage, the fire station remained operational.

A similar incident occurred about a month ago in November. A car damaged the station's flag pole and sandstone.

Police are still investigating the circumstances that led to the crash.

