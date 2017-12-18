Report: Isaiah Thomas targeting early January for Cavaliers debut

Cavaliers point guard Isaiah Thomas is reportedly eyeing early January for a return from his hip injury.

Cavaliers All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas is targeting the first week of January for his season debut with Cleveland, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 18, 2017

Thomas has made significant progress from his hip injury, has confidence he could play now, but plan has been set to ensure he returns for long run this season. Cavaliers face Portland, Boston and Orlando in first week of January. https://t.co/Nea7J7GJzl — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 18, 2017

Thomas joined the Cavs in the mega-trade with the Boston Celtics for Kyrie Irving. He has been sidelined since the 2017 NBA Playoffs with a hip injury. Thomas opted for rehab instead of surgery.

According to CBS Sports, Thomas is reportedly healthy enough to play now, but the Cavaliers are being cautious with his path to recovery. He has been participating in limited practices and pregame warm ups recently.

Even without the 2017 MVP candidate, the Cavs have won 18 of their last 19 games. Thomas' addition would only likely help the team with point guard consistency and depth.

