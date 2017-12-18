Woman charged in deadly hit-and-run pleads not guilty

A Cleveland woman charged in a hit-and-run accident that killed a 9-year-old girl pleaded not guilty in court Monday.

Lacynthal Tidmore was indicted earlier this month on the charges of failing to stop after an accident and aggravated vehicular homicide.

Dezde-zyer Mays was hit in Euclid on Babbitt Road while walking to school on November 9. She died a few days later.

After the accident, Tidmore allegedly fled the scene, but turned herself in a few hours later.

Tidmore, who has been ordered to wear a GPS, remains out on a $5000 bond.

She'll be back in court on Dec. 20.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.