US Marshals searching for fugitive with new look

A man accused in a deadly shooting on Cleveland's west side late last month is wanted by US Marshals and police.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Melvin Jones aka "Carl".

Jones, 26, is wanted for his involvement in a homicide that occurred on Nov. 26.

Police say he shot and killed Desean Perkins, 28, at the 18000 Block of Parkmount Avenue in Cleveland.

Jones is a black male, 6 feet 2 inches and weighs 155 pounds.

Jones is known to frequent the area of Rocky River Drive and Parkmount Avenue. Jones is considered armed and dangerous.

