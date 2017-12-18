Cleveland firefighters say overloaded outlet causes house fire

Electrical outlet where fire started on E. 149th. (Source: Cleveland fire)

Six people escape from a house fire Monday morning.

Cleveland firefighters responded to the home at 399 E. 149th around 8:30 a.m.

When they arrived, smoke was coming from the attic.

According to Firefighter Mike Norman, the fire was caused by an overloaded electrical outlet.

Never plug more than 1 heat-producing appliance (space heater, microwave, coffee maker, toaster) into an extension cord. Check Smoke Alarms! pic.twitter.com/HtK5V0Bha4 — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) December 18, 2017

The five adults, one child and their dog are now being helped by the Red Cross.

