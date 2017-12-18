5th suspect charged (another teen) in Black Friday murder of 12-year-old

12-year-old Abdel Bashiti, of Parma was the only victim killed during a Friday night shooting on E. 117th St. and Buckeye Rd.

A fourth teenager has been charged with aggravated murder in connection with the deadly Black Friday shooting of a 12-year-old.

The latest suspect is the third 15-year-old and the fifth suspect to be arrested in the case.

He was picked up over the weekend according to police.

Cleveland police have already arrested 21-year-old Larissa Harris, her 18-year-old brother Marvin Harris and two 15-year-old boys.

Abdel Bashiti, a 7th grade student in Parma, was shot outside his father's beauty supply store on Nov. 24. He was hit when he stepped outside to see what was going on after hearing gunshots.

Five other teens were injured in that shooting as well.

Two were treated and released from University Hospitals but the conditions of the other three remain unknown.

