Group home resident beaten to death with table leg

A 63-year-old man is in custody, accused of beating a fellow group home resident to death with a table leg.

Akron police say Gary Taylor and the victim were fighting early Monday morning inside their group home in the 900 block of Nathan Street.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, also a 63-year-old man, on the dining room floor with blunt force trauma to the head.

The victim's name is not being released at this time.

Taylor is charged with murder and is now locked up in the Summit County Jail.

