Browns Backer donates 1,800 stuffed animals to burn center patie - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Browns Backer donates 1,800 stuffed animals to burn center patients

Posted by Tiffany Patterson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Ogre's Bears for Burns (Source: Facebook) Ogre's Bears for Burns (Source: Facebook)
Ogre's Bears for Burns (Source: Facebook) Ogre's Bears for Burns (Source: Facebook)
Ogre's Bears for Burns (Source: Facebook) Ogre's Bears for Burns (Source: Facebook)
Ogre's Bears for Burns (Source: Facebook) Ogre's Bears for Burns (Source: Facebook)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Matt “Ogre” Whaley has been collecting and donating stuffed animals for children in MetroHealth’s pediatric ICU and burn care center for more than 25 years and this year is no different.

Whaley is a Browns Backer and he created Ogre’s Bears for Burns.

This year Whaley will be donating 1,825 stuffed plush toys Tuesday afternoon. 

Check out a few pics below.  

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly