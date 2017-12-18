Browns Backer donates 1,800 stuffed animals to burn center patients

Matt “Ogre” Whaley has been collecting and donating stuffed animals for children in MetroHealth’s pediatric ICU and burn care center for more than 25 years and this year is no different.

Whaley is a Browns Backer and he created Ogre’s Bears for Burns.

This year Whaley will be donating 1,825 stuffed plush toys Tuesday afternoon.

Check out a few pics below.

