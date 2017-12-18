2 homeless people found dead in Cleveland identified

Two bodies found in a field on East 26th Street on Dec. 13. (Source: WOIO)

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the two homeless people who were found dead in a field on East 26th Street last week.

Lorraine Van De Venter, a 55-year-old white female from Cleveland, and Terry Michael Williams, 41-year-old white male, were found on Dec. 13.

Officers were flagged down at the intersection of East 26th Street and Superior Avenue, and were alerted to a body.

Their cause of deaths have not been released.

