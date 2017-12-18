330 personalized Ohio license plates rejected this year by BMV (graphic content)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.
Every week a group of Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) employees look over the requests for personalized plates and they either approve or deny.
There's a set of rules on what will get your request denied:
- Contain words, combinations, and/or phrases (in any language and when read either frontward or backward) that are so profane (that is, swearwords or expletives) obscene, sexually explicit or scatological.
- Contains words, combinations, and/or phrases that are so offensive that they could reasonably be expected to provoke a violent response from viewers without additional comment.
- Contains words, combinations, and/or phrases that advocate immediate lawlessness or advocate lawless activities.
The list of denied plates this year had a couple of new themes.
For one, we have a new president and some wanted to express how they feel about Donald Trump.
WARNING: Graphic content below.
For example, these were denied:
- WTF TRMP
- 45 SUCKS
- 45 A LIAR
- FCK TRMP
- FTRUMP
Again plates with profanity, no matter how you try to spell it would be denied.
Also plates that could provoke a violent response from people are denied so a Trump supporter might get take offense to those plates.
It didn't take long for someone to try and express how they felt about the Kyrie Irving trade to Boston in August.
On Sept. 23 the plate "F KYRIE" was denied.
Along the same line, someone is clearly not a fan of Golden State Warrior Steph Curry. "F S CURRY" was denied in October.
There's also a lot of hate out there and some wanted drivers to know just how they feel.
The following plates were all denied:
- IH8 PPLE
- IH8UAL
- IH8KIDS
- PPL H8TR
Here is the complete list of plates denied this year, through November. Some of these are graphic and vulgar.
- CARNAGE
- OMWTFYG
- CUNNT
- 8NT SHYT
- SHTR FLL
- DASHIT
- DDPUSS
- GTFOVER
- POOHPOO
- SLOOW AF
- OTW2FYB
- FTFO USC
- HE COON
- SHAGYR
- FXICHGN
- 2F N FST
- F DJT
- FKCNCER
- 4BJCX
- FUCEM
- SOUSAFU
- GTFOH
- NO THOTS
- WTF TRMP
- DOPE AF
- FUBEEZY
- SUCC
- FUKNSLW
- XKXXKXK
- IH8UALL
- CHAPO 11
- YJ BAMF
- IH8 PPLE
- TFWO
- CMFR
- GR8 5HAG
- B1TCHIN
- KSMYASS
- PNTYDPR
- HORS SHT
- NO BALLS
- QN ISIS
- T1NKFB
- FKSTAR
- OFKGVN
- OFGVN
- BOMBED
- NOFKGVN
- BD AZ FCK
- BOMB
- DUMASS
- DDZZNTS
- RC XXX
- SQ ASF
- IH8UAL
- Z3RO FKS
- BLEU ASF
- HE11RZR
- 45 SUCKS
- FISTIN
- LBS VAG
- TZMFYUP
- 45 A LIAR
- FO AD
- CL3AN AF
- IDGAFF
- SAVAGAF
- BLU TURD
- I2BZ4BS
- PTWOP
- KXXKKXX
- BAMF XU
- IDGAFAU
- OMW2FYH
- POOLUDE
- TINY AF1
- UDFKM
- B1TCHN1
- F EN FAST
- F YOUR LS
- HCT1B
- FUQOFF
- BADAZ K9
- FK ZHANG
- IS T SHIT
- LV2SHG
- SND NDES
- A5HOL
- IDFWUU
- OMW2PYD
- SSGMFO
- CDS NUTS
- F SEC
- FTP DFWU
- FUKOFF
- IH8KIDS
- RARE A F
- CHIGGA1
- BRDSHT
- TWSTDAF
- BAMF E92
- IDGAF SS
- 3JOH22A
- BOOBEES
- KIS EMAK
- BADASSB
- KOS EMAK
- BADBIH
- FUHH Q
- NO BS OBS
- XKKXKXK
- EATER
- MSTR BTR
- FK CA
- CLE AF
- XKKXKK
- BTCH PLZ
- C MFN G
- SLO TURD
- INJUNFN
- BASDMEG
- THE HNIC
- PB4UGQ
- SINGL AF
- BLUBTCH
- FUHQALL
- M1CH SUX
- ASIAN AF
- BOSS UP B
- ROWDYAF
- DIVAAF
- 666FU
- A550RGY
- MMFHD
- PHAT A55
- SND NUD5
- SND NUDE
- SUK A BAG
- FK HTTRS
- H1TNRUN
- 81 F YEAH
- 1 POS
- CARJACK
- CRMNL
- IM EZ RU
- DAMKIDZ
- F LIE
- NO BS ZON
- 2BZ2PEE
- FCKKIT
- WTF JEEP
- H8EPA
- BANGBU5
- GMFL
- F BOGEYS
- EMFL
- HOT ASF
- BMFS73
- CUM THRU
- J1ZZLE M
- SUK 1
- MOMSFUB
- MDDNGO
- KRAKR
- 3OH3VOM
- PHSUX
- COPSLIE
- FTH1S
- FUBC
- MUD SLUT
- 310HZZA
- SHIT YEA
- PLSTFU
- BDAZ250
- FVCKIS
- BADMFER
- GTFKD
- HACKER
- SH4GU4R
- MASSHOL
- IM TMFS
- FUT1D
- T1DSUX
- FN MSCHF
- KLLNEM
- DEB BAF
- IHAYCHA
- FASSMAX
- FCKRY
- SLOWPOS
- DZNTZZ
- SPOOKS
- FGGT
- FVCKKQ
- MUD BTCH
- FKWME
- FXKCNCR
- H8PPL
- ZROFGVN
- WOP WOPS
- BADFNLS
- DIZLE
- SIK AF
- 1IHS HOO
- 310HSSA
- SSA 1
- SHZNIK
- FBNGM
- WMFJ
- FCK TRMP
- SRL KLLR
- BADRNFK
- FBUCKET
- OOBS
- H8EVRY1
- HBIC FOX
- 4NAK8ER
- FN SLYR
- 3FNKDS
- OVRWTF
- SWALLA
- F BEIGE
- FUKUJED
- LIZZY AF
- R4P3D8P
- VEGAN AF
- WRSOFKD
- FCANCR
- PHU KITT
- MILFIN
- YU18 YET
- OHGNRNR
- SQU4NCH
- XTCPATI
- DEENUTZ
- FKRSQCK
- FU LV
- FCC ME
- YU18 YET
- PSI FTW
- HOOHA
- OMG FK8
- F KYRIE
- FKN QWIK
- MDL FNGA
- FUKPIT
- MAKUPOO
- OMW2FUB
- NVIS POS
- MURDURD
- FCK1T
- SPOOBY
- 3JOHSSA
- FKSGVNO
- FN SLOW
- LMLYP
- PAKIS 22
- POLLOCK
- SFMF03
- 1F4RT3D
- BDASMF
- TMFH
- FNPUTAS
- XKXK
- KK XX
- GAWDDM
- WTF LAW
- FN GUY
- SLWTURD
- CHUTIYA
- JEEP SHT
- MURDER2
- FLY AF
- SFMF11
- FUKUSC
- CRACR
- READY AF
- SND NUDZ
- SPOOKAS
- IMTXTNG
- OSU AF
- BIRD UP
- CUTNGAS
- THE HBIC
- EFN DIVE
- ASSGAS
- HMF1C
- BELLEND
- SNDNUDS
- CHK NUTS
- DAT BCH
- PUZZY
- TBAGD
- UK AF
- C PHUKRE
- AL3NAZI
- PHUKETT
- FTRUMP
- PWR BTTM
- FEKU2
- OMW2FYM
- HOT DAMN
- FU TO
- COC4INE
- PRIASS
- BYEMF
- SHAT
- BFD
- IH8EVR1
- BTCHTRK
- GOTH AF
- SOM BTCH
- F S CURRY
- IM FKN L8
- LSC 2 KIL
- PPL H8TR
- GFY MI
- IDPLOWU
- FUSC
- PNTDRPR
- JMFJ
- ZROFCS
- SMFH
- DAM PUTI
- BOOBIES
- QUIK AF
- RGASM
- NURSE MF
- SLOW AFF
- BRTSH AF
