330 personalized Ohio license plates rejected this year by BMV (graphic content)

Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.

Every week a group of Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) employees look over the requests for personalized plates and they either approve or deny.

There's a set of rules on what will get your request denied:

Contain words, combinations, and/or phrases (in any language and when read either frontward or backward) that are so profane (that is, swearwords or expletives) obscene, sexually explicit or scatological.

Contains words, combinations, and/or phrases that are so offensive that they could reasonably be expected to provoke a violent response from viewers without additional comment.

Contains words, combinations, and/or phrases that advocate immediate lawlessness or advocate lawless activities.

The list of denied plates this year had a couple of new themes.

For one, we have a new president and some wanted to express how they feel about Donald Trump.

WARNING: Graphic content below.

For example, these were denied:

WTF TRMP

45 SUCKS

45 A LIAR

FCK TRMP

FTRUMP

Again plates with profanity, no matter how you try to spell it would be denied.

Also plates that could provoke a violent response from people are denied so a Trump supporter might get take offense to those plates.

It didn't take long for someone to try and express how they felt about the Kyrie Irving trade to Boston in August.

On Sept. 23 the plate "F KYRIE" was denied.

Along the same line, someone is clearly not a fan of Golden State Warrior Steph Curry. "F S CURRY" was denied in October.

There's also a lot of hate out there and some wanted drivers to know just how they feel.

The following plates were all denied:

IH8 PPLE

IH8UAL

IH8KIDS

PPL H8TR

Here is the complete list of plates denied this year, through November. Some of these are graphic and vulgar.

CARNAGE

OMWTFYG

CUNNT

8NT SHYT

SHTR FLL

DASHIT

DDPUSS

GTFOVER

POOHPOO

SLOOW AF

OTW2FYB

FTFO USC

HE COON

SHAGYR

FXICHGN

2F N FST

F DJT

FKCNCER

4BJCX

FUCEM

SOUSAFU

GTFOH

NO THOTS

WTF TRMP

DOPE AF

FUBEEZY

SUCC

FUKNSLW

XKXXKXK

IH8UALL

CHAPO 11

YJ BAMF

IH8 PPLE

TFWO

CMFR

GR8 5HAG

B1TCHIN

KSMYASS

PNTYDPR

HORS SHT

NO BALLS

QN ISIS

T1NKFB

FKSTAR

OFKGVN

OFGVN

BOMBED

NOFKGVN

BD AZ FCK

BOMB

DUMASS

DDZZNTS

RC XXX

SQ ASF

IH8UAL

Z3RO FKS

BLEU ASF

HE11RZR

45 SUCKS

FISTIN

LBS VAG

TZMFYUP

45 A LIAR

FO AD

CL3AN AF

IDGAFF

SAVAGAF

BLU TURD

I2BZ4BS

PTWOP

KXXKKXX

BAMF XU

IDGAFAU

OMW2FYH

POOLUDE

TINY AF1

UDFKM

B1TCHN1

F EN FAST

F YOUR LS

HCT1B

FUQOFF

BADAZ K9

FK ZHANG

IS T SHIT

LV2SHG

SND NDES

A5HOL

IDFWUU

OMW2PYD

SSGMFO

CDS NUTS

F SEC

FTP DFWU

FUKOFF

IH8KIDS

RARE A F

CHIGGA1

BRDSHT

TWSTDAF

BAMF E92

IDGAF SS

3JOH22A

BOOBEES

KIS EMAK

BADASSB

KOS EMAK

BADBIH

FUHH Q

NO BS OBS

XKKXKXK

EATER

MSTR BTR

FK CA

CLE AF

XKKXKK

BTCH PLZ

C MFN G

SLO TURD

INJUNFN

BASDMEG

THE HNIC

PB4UGQ

SINGL AF

BLUBTCH

FUHQALL

M1CH SUX

ASIAN AF

BOSS UP B

ROWDYAF

DIVAAF

666FU

A550RGY

MMFHD

PHAT A55

SND NUD5

SND NUDE

SUK A BAG

FK HTTRS

H1TNRUN

81 F YEAH

1 POS

CARJACK

CRMNL

IM EZ RU

DAMKIDZ

F LIE

NO BS ZON

2BZ2PEE

FCKKIT

WTF JEEP

H8EPA

BANGBU5

GMFL

F BOGEYS

EMFL

HOT ASF

BMFS73

CUM THRU

J1ZZLE M

SUK 1

MOMSFUB

MDDNGO

KRAKR

3OH3VOM

PHSUX

COPSLIE

FTH1S

FUBC

MUD SLUT

310HZZA

SHIT YEA

PLSTFU

BDAZ250

FVCKIS

BADMFER

GTFKD

HACKER

SH4GU4R

MASSHOL

IM TMFS

FUT1D

T1DSUX

FN MSCHF

KLLNEM

DEB BAF

IHAYCHA

FASSMAX

FCKRY

SLOWPOS

DZNTZZ

SPOOKS

FGGT

FVCKKQ

MUD BTCH

FKWME

FXKCNCR

H8PPL

ZROFGVN

WOP WOPS

BADFNLS

DIZLE

SIK AF

1IHS HOO

310HSSA

SSA 1

SHZNIK

FBNGM

WMFJ

FCK TRMP

SRL KLLR

BADRNFK

FBUCKET

OOBS

H8EVRY1

HBIC FOX

4NAK8ER

FN SLYR

3FNKDS

OVRWTF

SWALLA

F BEIGE

FUKUJED

LIZZY AF

R4P3D8P

VEGAN AF

WRSOFKD

FCANCR

PHU KITT

MILFIN

YU18 YET

OHGNRNR

SQU4NCH

XTCPATI

DEENUTZ

FKRSQCK

FU LV

FCC ME

YU18 YET

PSI FTW

HOOHA

OMG FK8

F KYRIE

FKN QWIK

MDL FNGA

FUKPIT

MAKUPOO

OMW2FUB

NVIS POS

MURDURD

FCK1T

SPOOBY

3JOHSSA

FKSGVNO

FN SLOW

LMLYP

PAKIS 22

POLLOCK

SFMF03

1F4RT3D

BDASMF

TMFH

FNPUTAS

XKXK

KK XX

GAWDDM

WTF LAW

FN GUY

SLWTURD

CHUTIYA

JEEP SHT

MURDER2

FLY AF

SFMF11

FUKUSC

CRACR

READY AF

SND NUDZ

SPOOKAS

IMTXTNG

OSU AF

BIRD UP

CUTNGAS

THE HBIC

EFN DIVE

ASSGAS

HMF1C

BELLEND

SNDNUDS

CHK NUTS

DAT BCH

PUZZY

TBAGD

UK AF

C PHUKRE

AL3NAZI

PHUKETT

FTRUMP

PWR BTTM

FEKU2

OMW2FYM

HOT DAMN

FU TO

COC4INE

PRIASS

BYEMF

SHAT

BFD

IH8EVR1

BTCHTRK

GOTH AF

SOM BTCH

F S CURRY

IM FKN L8

LSC 2 KIL

PPL H8TR

GFY MI

IDPLOWU

FUSC

PNTDRPR

JMFJ

ZROFCS

SMFH

DAM PUTI

BOOBIES

QUIK AF

RGASM

NURSE MF

SLOW AFF

BRTSH AF

