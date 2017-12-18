Armed gunmen rob a Circle K and a Rite Aid

Police are looking for two suspects who robbed a Circle K in Willoughby and a Rite Aid in Willowick on Dec. 16.

A 16-year-old boy, who police believe was with the suspects, has been taken into custody.

Officers say the suspects first robbed the Rite Aid Pharmacy at 30500 Lake Shore Boulevard and then hit the Circle K at 36391 Vine Street. At least one of the suspects was armed with a gun.

Wickliffe officers spotted their stolen SUV traveling on I-90 just after 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, but called off the chase for safety reasons.

Around 10:30 p.m., a Cleveland officer spotted the SUV at the Marathon Gas Station at 14021 St. Clair Avenue. The three suspects ran from the vehicle, but the 16-year-old was captured.

The teenager is now charged with aggravated robbery and receiving stolen property.

Let’s help Willoughby and Willowick PDs catch these two before someone gets hurt. https://t.co/c9SgfQsssN — Wickliffe Police (@WickliffePolice) December 18, 2017

If you can help identifying the suspects, please contact Willoughby Police Detective Burrington at 440-953-4210.

