22-month-old killed in driveway of own home

Child hit and killed in driveway. (Source: WOIO)

A 22-month-old child is dead after being hit by a car in a Lorain County driveway.

According to a Wellington Township deputy, a family member of the victim went outside around 11 a.m. to move a vehicle and did not know little Elinna Holmes had followed them out.

Once the person realized Elinna was hit they called 911.

The accident happened at a home in the 40000 block of Peck Wadsworth Road.

Elinna was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the identity of the the driver.

So far no charges have been filed.

