Ohio ranks sixth for most train accidents in US

After the deadly train derailment in Washington, we've researched the number of train accidents in the state of Ohio according to the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA).

Since 2014, through September of this year, Ohio has had 209 train accidents which ranks the state as having the sixth most in the country.

In 2014 alone there were 65 accidents.

The fewest have been this year at 29 from January to September, with 23 of those being fatalities.

In that same time period Cuyahoga County has had 11 incidents where four people died.

Hamilton and Lucas counties have had the most incidents this year with 12.

Two people have died in Lucas and one person in Hamilton.

(Note: The FRA calls all incident casualties, then breaks them down between fatal and nonfatal)

