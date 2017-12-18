Suspect fires gun during robbery at Maple Heights pizza shop

Police are looking for a suspect they say fired a round into the floor during a robbery on Saturday.

The incident happened at the Rascal House Pizza on Northfield Road in Maple Heights.

Maple Heights Police say the suspect went into the restaurant with a gun, threatened the manager and fired his gun into the floor. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the area.

The suspect is described as a black man in his late teens to early 20's, who is about 5'10" to 6'0" feet tall weighing around 150 pounds. He was wearing gray sweatpants, a California Republic T-shirt with a gray hoodie underneath, and black and white tennis shoes.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the suspect should call detectives at (216) 587-9624 or email detectives@mhpd-ohio.com. Tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers at (216) 252-7463.

