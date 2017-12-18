Cleveland FBI on the hunt for bank robbery suspects; holdups on the rise

Nov. 6: US Bank, 5007 Turney Rd., Garfield Heights -- White man, approximately 6-feet tall, in his 40s (Source: Cleveland FBI)

The FBI is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects responsible for four recent unsolved bank robberies.

Six bank robberies unfolded over the last six weeks across the Greater Cleveland area, according to FBI spokeswoman Vicki D. Anderson.

Two of those six robberies were solved the same day; three of the six robberies were armed; two involved weapons being brandished; and one involved a note being presented that indicated a weapon.

Authorities have received few tips in each of these unsolved robberies and are asking residents to take another look at surveillance photos and robbery details in the hopes that it sparks new leads.

Here's the rundown:

Nov. 6: US Bank, 5007 Turney Rd., Garfield Heights -- White man, approximately 6-feet tall, in his 40s

US Bank, 5007 Turney Rd., Garfield Heights -- White man, approximately 6-feet tall, in his 40s Dec. 8: KeyBank, 3601 Chester Ave., Cleveland -- Black man, possibly in late 30s-early 40s, armed with semi-automatic gun

KeyBank, 3601 Chester Ave., Cleveland -- Black man, possibly in late 30s-early 40s, armed with semi-automatic gun Dec. 11: Dollar Bank, 15509 Madison Ave., Lakewood -- White man, approximately 5-feet-5-inches tall, skinny build, threatened weapon

Dollar Bank, 15509 Madison Ave., Lakewood -- White man, approximately 5-feet-5-inches tall, skinny build, threatened weapon Dec. 13: Huntington Bank, Coventry Rd,, Cleveland Heights -- Two armed black men, both approximately 5-feet-8-inches tall

These robberies are not believed to be connected.

The armed bank robbers were highly aggressive -- ordering customers and employees to the ground, or pointing guns at people.

The suspects are considered potentially armed and dangerous.

Tips can be provided to the Garfield Heights, Lakewood, Cleveland and Cleveland Heights Police Departments, Crime Stoppers or the Cleveland Division of the FBI.

Tips can remain anonymous.

Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individuals responsible for any of these robberies.

As of Dec. 18, 90 bank robberies were committed in Cuyahoga County.

There were 74 in 2016; 46 in 2015; 34 in 2014; and 36 in 2013.

