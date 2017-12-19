Man wanted for armed robbery at Cleveland Rite Aid

Police are looking for the man who pulled a gun and demanded money from a Rite Aid employee in Cleveland.

According to Cleveland police, the man entered the Rite Aid pharmacy located at 2323 Broadview Road in Cleveland Saturday night.

He drew a gun and told the cashier to give him the money from the register.

Police say the man then fled from the store. He was last seen heading west on Broadview Road.

The suspect is described as a white male and was wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, a dark ski mask, khaki green pants, gray gloves, and black boots or shoes.

If anyone recognizes the suspect or has any information regarding the crime, contact the Cleveland Police Department of Det. Janet Murphy at 216-623-5218.

