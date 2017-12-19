Otter pups at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo are on exhibit for 1st time

Three otter pups are joining their parents on exhibit at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo for the first time since their birth in September.

The three Asian small-clawed otter pups were born on Sept. 24 to Bitzy and Kibble.

The vulnerable otter species is indigenous to Asia and are one of the smallest breeds of otter.

Otter pups are born with their eyes closed and usually take several weeks to adjust and develop mobility and swimming abilities, which is why they were not immediately put on display.

The otter pups can be viewed with their parents in The RainForest exhibit.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.