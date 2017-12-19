Ohio's only woman on death row asks US Supreme Court to consider case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Lawyers for Ohio's only condemned female killer have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to accept her appeal.

Death row inmate Donna Roberts was convicted of planning her ex-husband's 2001 killing with a boyfriend in hopes of collecting insurance money.

Roberts' death sentence was struck down in the past after the state Supreme Court said a prosecutor improperly helped prepare a sentencing motion in her case.

The court also said a judge hadn't fully considered factors that could argue against a death sentence.

Earlier this year, the Ohio Supreme Court once again upheld the death sentence for the 73-year-old Roberts.

The state is expected to oppose Roberts' request.

The boyfriend, Nathaniel Jackson, also was sentenced to death in the 2001 slaying.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.