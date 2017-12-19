Union Metal plant closure will cut more than 300 jobs in Canton

Union Metal is planning to close the doors at the Canton plant for good in 2018.

According to Canton Deputy Mayor Fonda Williams, approximately 339 people will lose their jobs when the plant closes. The layoffs will occur in the coming months.

The city received notification from the company on Thursday about Union Metal's future.

Union Metal, which is located on Maple Avenue NE, was founded in Canton in 1906. Workers manufacture steel and aluminum poles for lighting and traffic signals at the Canton location.

Williams said that city and state officials met with Union Metal representatives Monday to see if anything can be done to keep the plant from closing.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.