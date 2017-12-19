Cleveland Museum of Art adds fascinating new pieces: Here's how it acquired them

The Resurrection of Christ, 1622. Johann König was just purchased by the Cleveland Museum of Art. (Source: Cleveland Museum of Art)

This week the Cleveland Museum of Art (CMA) announced it has added several new pieces to its collection including a painting from 1622, by German artist Johann König.

Just last week the Travel Channel ranked the museum as the seventh best free museum in the country.

When you consider the Washington D.C. Smithonian collection of museums is number one on that list, it confirms what many Clevelanders have already known about this jewel in our crown.

Since it's a free museum Cleveland 19 wanted to get an inside look at how the Cleveland Art Museum acquires pieces.

The process

There are two ways in which the CMA collects new pieces.

Through gifts and donations from private collections, or by purchasing new pieces.

The money used to purchase pieces comes from donations and grants.

But how do they decide what to buy?

The museum has what's known as collection curators, split into different areas.

These curators are responsible for making recommendations on what to try and obtain for the museum.

"Collection curators bring objects to the Chief Curator and Director for consideration," according to Kelley Notaro the communications and media relations manager for the museum. "A select number of those are then presented by the curators to a special committee of the Board who recommends moving some or all of them through for a final Board vote."

For a closer look here's what was involved with obtaining the new "The Resurrection of Christ" by Konig.

"Our Curator of European Painting and Sculpture identified the painting which was with an art dealer in New York City," Notaro said. "She brought the painting to the attention of the Chief Curator and Director who agreed to bring the painting to CMA for examination in our conservation lab."

This examination process is done to ensure quality and authenticity.

"After more research and a thorough analysis of its condition, it was decided that we would move forward with presenting the painting to the Collections Committee, and the Board approved the acquisition of the painting," Notaro said.

Other piece are simply donated.

For example, also announced this week, the addition of the "Taft Anniversary Necklace."

This necklace belonged to museum Trustee Frances P. “Franny” Taft who passed away in May.

Taft was a trustee for 44 years as well as a professor at the Cleveland Institute of Art.

This necklace was commissioned by her husband for their golden anniversary and was created by Goldsmith John Paul Miller here in Cleveland.

According to the museum, "It is a masterwork of goldsmithing and represents a pinnacle in his career."

