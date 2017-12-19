Identity, photo of boy believed to have been buried in Cleveland yard released by family

Woman who claims to be the sister of Larissa Maria Rodriguez is upset with police. (Source: WOIO)

Larissa Rodriguez taken into custody while officers search for her missing 5-year-old son. (Source: CPD)

Angel Alvarez, the father of a missing child’s stepbrother discusses tip of 5-year-old buried in Cleveland yard. (Source: WOIO)

Jordan, 5, is believed to have been buried in a back yard on Cleveland's west side. Jordan's last name has not yet been released. (Source: Angel Alvarez)

After two days of searching, Cleveland police confirm that human remains have been found in the backyard of a home on the city's west side.

Cleveland police PIO Jennifer Ciaccia made the grim announcement late Tuesday afternoon, after about six hours of searching.

"Our investigations along with the FBI and the Medical Examiner's Office, while digging this backyard have recovered what appears to be human remains. The Medical Examiner will be taking those remains to their officer for further examination," said Ciaccia.

Authorities were in the 1300 block of West 80th Street searching for the 5-year-old boy named Jordan -- the family released the boy's first name and picture to Cleveland 19 -- when they discovered a body.

It's not yet been confirmed if the dead body is Jordan.

Police first went to the home Monday, Dec. 18, after they received a call from Pakistan saying there was a body buried in the backyard of 1361 West 80th St.

During the search the child's mother, Larissa Maria Rodriguez, was taken into custody.

"You're not going to feel no type of remorse," asked Angel Alvarez, the father of the missing child’s stepbrother, about Larissa's state of mind. "(The missing 5-year-old boy) liked playing outside, he liked playing with cars...That's not a mother, that's really not."

Rodriguez told police she has nine children and five live with her.

She then told officers the 5-year-old boy left on Dec. 2, with his aunt to visit his father in Texas.

VIDEO: Aunts of missing 5-year-old blames mom, Children and Family Services

The little boy has special needs and is unable to speak.

According to the police report, Rodriguez did not know the phone number or address for the father or the aunt but she did have a photo from May of the little boy.

The tipster, Scott Rodriguez, is the brother of the stepdad, Christopher Rodriquez. who is currently in the Medina County Jail.

Scott Rodriguez told police that the child was found unresponsive and was buried in the back yard two months ago.

Cadaver dogs were used to aid in the search.

Police say Larissa Maria Rodriguez has not been charged with anything.

The FBI offered the following statement regarding the investigation:

The FBI now has representation on the Homicide Task Force so we naturally become involved when homicide is involved. The FBI's Evidence Response Team was requested this morning when investigators from CPD determined a possible body recovery needed to be conducted. CPD is the lead investigating agency and the FBI is an assisting agency.

