Tip involving buried child leads police back to west side home; mom taken into custody

Cleveland police officers are back at a home on the city's west side and a 34-year-old mom is in custody while police look for her missing five-year-old son.

Authorities are conducting interviews and searching a property in the 1300 block W. 80th Street.

Police went to the home Monday, Dec. 18, after receiving reports of a possible missing child.

This, after they received a call from Pakistan saying there was a body buried in the backyard of 1361 W. 80th.

The child's mother, Larissa Maria Rodriguez, told police she has nine children and five live with her.

Rodriguez then told officers the five-year-old boy left on December 2, with his aunt to visit his father in Texas. The little boy has special needs and is unable to speak.

According to the police report, Rodriguez did not know the phone number or address for the father or the aunt but she did have a photo from May of the little boy.

The tip caller to police is the brother of the stepdad, Christopher Rodgriquez. who is currently in the Medina County Jail.

According to the tip caller told police Larissa found the child unresponsive and buried him in the backyard two months ago.

Cadaver dogs were used yet nothing was found during Monday's search.

After further investigation and interviews, Rodriguez was taken into custody.

Cleveland 19 News will update this story throughout the day.

