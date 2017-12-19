Canton officer injured while making arrest

A police officer was put in a choke hold and dragged by the suspect's vehicle, while trying to make an arrest.

Canton police say the officer had pulled over the driver of a Ford F-150 pick-up truck for speeding on Louisiana NW around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to officers, the suspect exited the vehicle and refused to cooperate.

The suspect, identified as Maria Pratt, allegedly put the officer in a choke hold, dragged him back to the truck and drove off while holding the officer outside the driver's side door.

The officer being dragged did fire a shot from his service weapon, but Pratt was not hit.

A short distance later, Pratt crashed into another vehicle and exited the truck.

Pratt was then taken into custody and transported to the Stark County Jail. He is charged with felonious assault on a police officer, abduction, resisting arrest and traffic offenses.

The Canton police officer, whose name is not being released, was treated and released from Mercy Medical Center.

